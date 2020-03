College Station police need your help finding a missing teenager.

The department tweeted Monday that Tawanna Scott, 18, has been missing since March 20.

They described Scott as 5'4" and weighing 140 pounds. She was last seen in the 1000 block of Holleman Drive. She was wearing pink & white pajamas, a red polo jacket, and a pink bonnet.

CSPD is asking if anyone knows where she is or sees her call 979-764-3600.