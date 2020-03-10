Smash and grab at Post Oak Mall prompts active shooter calls, police say no shots fired

UPDATE (2:06 p.m.):

College Station Police states there is no evidence any gunfire occurred. The incident is still under active investigation.

At this time, there is not any suspect information.

UPDATE (1:52 p.m.):

College Station Police say anyone sheltering in place is safe to resume normal activities.

Officers have determined there were no gunshots or weapons displayed at Post Oak Mall. The sounds reported were likely glass being broken at Zales.

Original Story:

College Station police are responding to an active shooter at Post Oak Mall.

CSPD tweeted that anyone inside the mall should shelter in place.

KBTX staff inside the mall report they are huddling in back hallways. Reporter Kendall Hogan reports seeing SWAT officers enter the mall with rifles.

We will update this story with more information.