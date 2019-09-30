CSPD responds to 'potential verbal threat' at IL Texas

College Station police responded to what's being called "a potential verbal threat made by a student" at the International Leadership of Texas school Monday morning.

According to a release sent by email to parents, the school administration and staff of IL Texas were alerted to the situation and takes all comments which could be considered threatening with utmost seriousness and quickly involved CPSD.

Below is the letter sent to parents/guardians:

Dear ILTexas families,

The administration and staff of ILTexas take all comments which could be considered threatening with utmost seriousness. This morning, we were alerted to a situation regarding a potential verbal threat made by a student. Our administrative team took swift action and involved the College Station Police Department. CSPD worked with in conjunction with us to ensure our students were safe.

As a reminder, ILTexas – College Station has a zero-tolerance policy for engaging in verbally, physically or otherwise potentially harmful threats. Please use this time as an opportunity to remind your child that safety is never something to joke about. ILTexas works vehemently to ensure the safety of our school and all of its stakeholders.

It is very important that our students and parents understand that we will always take all safety matters seriously and conduct a thorough investigation. Your children are our children, too, and we are committed to providing a safe environment each and every day.