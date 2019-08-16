CSPD says recent shootings linked to marijuana and feuding social circles

College Station police say recent violence in the city is the result of two feuding social circles.

A news release Friday night from the police department said the people involved are not gang members and recent shootings are linked to the possession or sale of marijuana.

Police referenced shootings outside a Taco Bell restaurant on Harvey Road on Friday, August 9 and a shooting last Wednesday outside an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Southwood Drive.

Nobody was injured in either incident.

The news release says: "While random members of the public have not been targeted by this activity, all members of the community are always encouraged to remain aware of their surroundings and to report suspicious activity immediately by calling our Dispatch at (979) 764-3600. Any violent activity, especially when guns are involved, should be reported by calling 911.

The safety of our community is our top priority. Several felony arrests have already been made, and guns and marijuana have been removed from our streets, related to these incidents. Several divisions and specialized units continue to work these cases, including Criminal Investigations, Patrol, Crime Analysis, Special Investigations, Special Weapons and Tactics, and Community Enhancement."

Police have arrested at least two people linked to the crimes.