CSPD: Disregarded red light causes crash that sends two to the hospital

College Station police say two people had to be extricated from a flipped Jeep and sent to the hospital after the driver of an SUV ran a red light and hit the other vehicle.

At about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, CSPD reports that the SUV, headed eastbound on Harvey Road, ran a red light and crashed into a Jeep turning onto the southbound feeder road of Highway 6.

Officers say the impact caused the Jeep to flip onto its side, trapping the two people inside. Both had to be extricated by members of the College Station Fire Department and sent to the hospital in an ambulance for possible injuries.

The driver of the SUV was cited for disregarding a red light.