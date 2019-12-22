CSU-Electric contractor to perform preventative maintenance throughout 2020

Residents and businesses within a large portion of College Station may soon see utility-related preventative maintenance performed on or near their property.

Seguin-based Utility Restoration Services is serving as a contractor for College Station Utilities and, over the next nine months, will be inspecting and restoring pad-mounted transformers that can fall into disrepair over time.

URS will ensure the green, box-shaped, air-cooled transformer cabinets are clear of fire ants, other insects, dirt and debris, and meet state and federal codes. Once cleaned, each cabinet is treated for rust and receives a high-gloss, non-conductive, weather-resistant paint product.

The section of College Station where work will take place during the next several months is roughly bordered by Southwood Valley, Foxfire, Pebble Creek, Greens Prairie Road, W.D. Fitch Parkway (SH-40), and Wellborn Road (FM-2154).

URS vehicles will bear a “Contractor for CSU Electric” sticker, and neighborhoods are to be notified with door hangers ahead of work being performed.

For questions about pad-mounted transformer maintenance, contact Weldon Davis, CSU Electrical Project Coordinator Supervisor, at wdavis@cstx.gov or 979.764.5027.