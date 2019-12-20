CSU working to find alternate vendor after data breach

College Station Utilities said it was looking for a new way customers could pay their bills online.

In November, the utility company announced a data breach in its online payment system. In a release sent Friday, officials said city staff continues to work with forensic investigators to determine the nature and scope of the event. Once completed, CSU will notify potentially affected College Station Utilities customers.

Officials also said they are expediting the search for a new online payment vendor.

Additional utility customer service representatives and increased capacity for 979.764.ePAY, the automated voice payment system, are being implemented to reduce the wait time for our customers.

Until further notice, utility payment options remain:

-The city’s automated voice payment system: 979-764-ePAY (3729)

-In-person at 310 Krenek Tap Road, College Station, Texas

-Via mail at P.O. Box 10230, College Station, Texas 77842

-By contacting a customer service representative at 979-764-3535

The release said while cybersecurity has been and continues to be, a top priority for the City of College Station, even stronger requirements of third-party vendors are being implemented to protect the city’s technology infrastructure.

Any additional customer questions should be directed to 979-764-3535.