Caldwell Elementary students get extra toys for Christmas

Students in Caldwell had an early Christmas surprise Wednesday morning.

The Caldwell Elementary School Library looked like Christmas morning with more than 300 gifts under a Christmas tree.

Brookshire Brothers, Nabisco, and The Garden Spot collected toys to give to elementary school students.

Wednesday morning pre-k students were picking a toy of their choice.

"I got an Ariel," said Alaina Franciour, a student. "And I got a dinosaur," said Kayson Macik, another student.

"One of my cashiers had the idea that she started putting toys on her register and started asking every customer if they wanted to buy a toy so we could donate to the kids. That went over real well so all of my cashiers started doing the same thing," said David Gilbert, Brookshire Brothers Store Director in Caldwell.

This was the first year for the Christmas gift giveaway.

"We're very excited today to have our children be able to pick out a gift that they did not know was coming," said Erin Supak, Caldwell Elementary School Principal.

"Just a great surprise and a great way to get everyone in the spirit whether kids have a bunch of gifts at home or none they're leaving today with something," she said.

Kids also got to take photos with Santa.

Caldwell Elementary has around 650 students enrolled.