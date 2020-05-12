Caldwell ISD announces high school graduation plan

The Caldwell Independent School District announced plans for high school graduation.

Superintendent Andrew Peters says the ceremony will be Friday, June 12 beginning at 8:00 p.m. at Hornet Stadium.

Peters said social distancing will be strongly enforced and prior to the ceremony, students and family members will be screened for possible COVID-19 symptoms.

The district says graduates and those who are not apart of the same family will be placed six feet away from each other.

Every guest must have an invitation to attend the ceremony, the district says they will decide how many people each high school senior may invite closer to graduation day.

A live stream will also be available for those who are unable to attend the ceremony.