Caldwell ISD cancels Monday classes due to widespread flu reports

The Caldwell Independent School District has canceled classes for Monday, November 11 due to widespread reports of the flu.

In a letter sent home to parents, Superintendent Andrew Peters said the district had more than 15% of students absent for sickness last week. More than 20% of the elementary school had illnesses report.

"We have been monitoring for the last several days, but the cycles seem to be steadily increasing. We are hoping that an extended time away from the district will decrease the cases and the spread of the symptoms," said the Superintendent.

Custodial staff will be doing extensive disinfecting of all rooms and buses. Each room and bus will be sanitized with a thorough cleaning and strong disinfectant fogger or other disinfectant processes, said Peters.

The Veterans Day program on Monday at Caldwell High School has been postponed until Friday, Nov. 15.

The district will not be required to make up the day on the school calendar. Click here for more information from the school district.