Caldwell ISD cancels in-person class for rest of the school year

On April 6, Caldwell ISD announced it will be closing its schools for the rest of the academic year.

The faculty will administer schoolwork to students through packets and online lessons.

"We are going to finish it all out online," said Caldwell ISD Superintendent Andrew Peters. "Even if the governor opens it back up, I feel like Caldwell is going to stay closed."

This decision has had a major impact in Caldwell, but according to Peters, the choice came down to safety.

“We just have enough people that are concerned about the virus and the spread, both staff wise and parent wise, that even if we open the doors back up, we're not going to have an 80% attendance," said Peters.

Even though it was a tough choice to make, it seems to be accepted within the community.

"The parents have been very supportive. The staff has been supportive. The parents are very concerned. They are not ready to send their kids back, and so I think they are at the point of let's just finish out the year and start fresh in August," he said.

If Caldwell ISD leaders chooses to reopen, district leaders will give families a 72 hour warning.

While all Caldwell ISD students are impacted by this closure, one group of students say they are feeling it more than others - the Caldwell senior class of 2020.

"It's sad," said Kyle Jennings, Caldwell ISD senior. "Everybody is saying the senior year is the best and it's just kind of disappointing right now. To not able to experience that is the worst part."

"As seniors, we have had so many things canceled," said Jenna Johnson, Caldwell ISD senior. "Just in the past week, I think we had a scholarship ceremony type of thing canceled. We can't go to that. Our senior decision day, we are not going to be able to do that."

The Caldwell ISD faculty and administration held a ZOOM call on April 14 with the senior class.

"We're going to talk to them about how they are going to finish up their credits. Make sure they get all their credits in. It's not a freebie. You have to finish it up, but we are not going to let anyone fail," said Peters.

They also talked about what kind of experiences the district can provide the class for the rest of the year and discussed possible graduation alternatives.

According to Caldwell ISD administration, there are 112 students in the senior class, and 87 students tuned into the Zoom call.