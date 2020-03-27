Caldwell ISD providing hundreds of meals to students during COVID-19 crisis

Caldwell ISD staff are working making sure students at home have consistent meals during the COVID-19 crisis.

A mobile food program happens every weekday. From 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. parents and guardians can pick up food near the elementary and middle schools. The district is also sending buses with food and school work to remote parts of the county.

“It’s amazing. It gives the kids something to look forward to. They’re not so used to being distant from school," said Dakota Morris, a Caldwell ISD Mother. She has six kids in school Caldwell schools. No school has been a huge adjustment.

"It's been crazy but we're hanging in there," she said.

“It’s really good that they brought meals for us because you know we would be hungry every day," said Caldwell High School student Jamar Hewitt. His twin sister, Jatoya is thankful for the work by the district.

“My thought is this is great. I mean we still get the school food I mean because some people out here don't have food so they’re providing free food so people can eat and not starve," said Jatoya.

Third-grader Kyra Ellis kept her response to the free meals short and sweet.

“That’s nice," Ellis said.

Caldwell ISD Superintendent Andrew Peters says around 75 percent of students that live in the county are economically disadvantaged. The amount of meals has grown.

“We hit 650 yesterday. We’ve opened up not only our kitchen here at the elementary school but also the middle school and then we’ve got about eight spots out in our community. We cover over 300 square miles," said Peters.

"We just want to makes sure everybody gets a good square meal," said Peters.

It's amazing. I'm glad they're doing it," said Morris.

We’re told Snook and Somerville School Districts are also providing meals. All schools in Burleson County won't resume classes until April 14, at the earliest.