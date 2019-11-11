Caldwell hosts Veterans Day program at Civic Center

Caldwell held its annual Veterans Day program Monday morning at the Civic Center.

Attendance was down though because of flu at the Caldwell schools. Veterans were recognized for their service and a meal was also served.

One of the guests of honor was Horace Hamilton. The 95-year-old is a Pearl Harbor survivor who served on the U.S.S. Phoenix. He shared some of his thoughts on this day.

"I would say that the best thing that a person can do would be join the service and if they’re not able to do that or capable then to honor the veterans that are still here," said Hamilton. "And on Memorial Day honor the ones that gave their all and salute the flag. Whatever you do don’t stomp on the flag or burn the flag," he said.

"Veterans made America. You've got to give the veterans credit for what they are today. If it wasn't for us we'd be speaking Japanese or German or whatever, so honor all the veterans anyway you possibly can," said Hamilton, who served in the Navy from 1941-1945.

“I've been here 15 years and for most of those 15 years, I’ve sat at this table as one of the chaplains and did one of the prayers. And it’s always heartwarming to look out and see this room full. And I’m kind of sorry you didn’t get to see that this week because of the flu," said Jim Heckman, a Caldwell resident, and Navy veteran.

"But it is heartwarming to see how the citizens of this county honor their veterans," said Heckman.

There was also a military vehicle and plenty of American Flags on display.

Caldwell ISD's Veterans Day program is being postponed until Friday because of school being canceled Monday for illness.