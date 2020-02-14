Caldwell man arrested after search warrant found drugs, cash in home

A Caldwell man is in jail after a search warrant found a large number of drugs in his home.

Jacob Brumley, 20, was arrested around 10 a.m. Thursday when the Burleson County Sheriff's Office, along with DPS and Caldwell Police Department, served a search warrant at his home.

They found 4.4 lbs of marijuana, 114.7 g of THC edibles, cocaine and drug paraphernalia. A firearm and over $3,000 were seized.

He is being charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Delivery of Marijuana.

He remains in the Burleson County Jail on a $22,500 bond. Additional charges are expected.

