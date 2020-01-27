Caldwell native coaching in Super Bowl LIV

On Sunday, you'll find Judy and Greg Kocurek watching the Super Bowl in their living room, decked out in 49ers gear, and cheering on their new favorite team.

"Nervous," said Greg Kocurek. "Nervous, apprehensive, it's going to be a tough tough game," chimed Judy Kocurek.

Their son, Kris Kocurek is the defensive line coach for the San Francisco 49ers. It's his first season in San Francisco and 11th as an NFL coach.

"It's pretty exciting because he's worked hard all his life. I mean he's very dedicated, he's a very focused coach and very deserving", said Judy.

Kris's journey started at Caldwell High where he not only played football but threw shot put. Football took him to play at Texas Tech and then the Tennessee Titans.

Greg says shoulder surgery cut Kris's career short, so he started coaching. Kris worked his way through the college ranks and then professionally at Detroit, Miami, and now San Francisco.

"We go to the games and get to be on the sidelines during pregame and I mean as soon as he comes out of that tunnel he's the most fired up person on that football field. His veins are popping and he's ready to go," said Blake Kosurek, Kris's brother.

Blake will be in Miami for the Super Bowl watching from the stands.

"You know I've been to a lot of games throughout his career starting with the Caldwell Hornets. Every year you're wanting the big game and to be in the stands at this game is really really exciting for me," said Blake.

Even though their seats will be in different places, their hopes are the same.

"I'm excited I'm ready for it. We're going to go over there and get a win I think," said Blake.

"Some coaches coach 30 years and never make it so what an honor, what an honor," said Judy.

The Super Bowl will be broadcast on Fox with kick off set for 5:30 p.m.