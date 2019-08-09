Caldwell superintendent lists several new facilities coming to district

Caldwell ISD is preparing to go back to school. Friday, Superintendent Andrew Peters appeared on Brazos Valley This Morning to talk about construction at the high school, new state funding and what parents need to know heading into the 2019-2020 school year.

In November, the Caldwell community approved two bond proposals worth $40 million and this week, crews broke ground. Caldwell ISD has several projects planned including a new elementary school, a gymnasium, a career and technology facility as well as a new driveway for buses.

In addition to November's bond, Caldwell is also receiving more state funding, thanks to recent legislation. Superintendent Peters says the district has big plans for that extra cash.

"Districts across the state of Texas have been stifled for money for a long time," said Superintendent Peters. "Legislators have been kind of holding this, no matter what happens with property values, and property values are going up in Burleson County, especially in Caldwell."

Peters says the new funding will mean a decrease in property taxes and an increase in pay for educators.

The first day of class for Caldwell ISD is Thursday, August 22.