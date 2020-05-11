Jefferson Awards: Caldwell woman making a lasting impact in community

Four outstanding women are being recognized by KBTX as Jefferson Award winners. Marsha Kocurek is one of them.

She wasn’t born in Caldwell, but she’s leaving a lasting mark on that community.

“Helping and serving others is what I was put here to do. I feel like God really had a plan when He brought me here,” Kocurek continued. “I feel there’s a need and I want to be part of the solution to the problem and I hope that in doing that, I can make the world a better place for my kids to grow up in.”

Marsha is leading by example. She started the Caldwell Education and Leadership Foundation. It is just one of the ten organizations she’s involved in.

“My husband is like, stop. He told me two organizations ago he would divorce me if I joined anything else. I told him it’s not joining if you start it. I’m the leader. I didn’t join it, I started the group,” Marsha jokes.

In two years, the organization has provided more than $60,000 to teachers to improve classrooms. But her most recent endeavor is starting a Boys and Girls Club in Caldwell.

“We have lots of potential here and we hope that it can keep growing and serve more kids in the future,” Kocurek said.

But still, Marsha says it’s not enough.

“I feel like I still have a to-do list. There’s more things I want to do and more things I want to start,” Marsha said.

Marsha considers herself blessed to help provide for the Caldwell area, but many might consider her a blessing for all she's doing for them.

“I’m an ordinary person. I have no superpowers, I have no special talent. All I do is say I can help. I want people to know sometimes that’s all you need to do, is say you’re available to help and be there as part of an organization and you can change lives,” Marsha said.

On top of raising two kids, Kocurek is expecting. Her day job is a speech therapist at CHI St. Joseph in Caldwell and she helps her husband run their oilfield company.

