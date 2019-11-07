Saturday event will raise money for life-saving equipment at Calvert Fire Dept.

An event on Saturday in Calvert will help raise money for life-saving devices for first responders.

The Calvert Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its 4th annual Boss of the Toss Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, November 9, at 11 a.m.

Money raised will help the fire department purchase AED (automated external defibrillator). An AED is a lightweight, battery-operated, portable device that checks the heart's rhythm and sends a shock to the heart to restore a normal rhythm.

The event and fun will be held at 700 Railroad Street in Calvert and will include a bake sale, silent auction, live music, a food truck, raffle and the cornhole tournament.

Official News Release

In an effort to better serve the citizens of Calvert and the surrounding community, Calvert Volunteer Fire Department is seeking funding to purchase 4 Automated External Defibrillators (AED)s which have the ability to monitor the heart and deliver lifesaving interventions in the

absence of a heartbeat.

This weekend the department is hosting the 4th Annual Boss of the

Toss Cornhole Tournament in order to fill that need.

“It’s very important for our community to have access to readily available AEDs because we don’t have 24-hour ambulance services in town but we do have qualified and experienced EMTs on-call with the department who could use an AED to save lives, before the arrival of the ambulance coming from an adjacent town.” - Angela Alston, Public Fire Educator.

The department seeks to raise funds to purchase four AEDs and will place one lifesaving machine on each first response apparatus including the fire engine, rescue ladder truck, and two quick response off-road brush trucks should there be a need to reach citizens in the country

not located on main roads.

There will be a silent auction, bake sale, raffle giveaway, Twisted

Six BBQ food truck, tunes spun by DJ Catalina, and fire truck tours for the kids.

TOURNAMENT ENTRY:

● LGC Paving and Seal Coating Doubles Tournament - $50 per team

● Jeff’s Jeeps Singles Tournament - $25

● Jeff’s Jeeps First Responders Tournament - $20

● CVFD Youth Tournament - free