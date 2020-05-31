Calvert Historical Foundation says controversial Facebook post is not on their official page

There's a controversial post on a Facebook page called the "Calvert Historical Foundation" but it has no association with the real organization, according to the non-profit's president.

The organization's official Facebook page is "Calvert Historical Foundation OFFICIAL Site."

The foundation's current president, Jennifer Caudle, who lives in Calvert, says the other page is run by the organization's former president who now lives in Houston. Caudle says he was ousted several years ago but continues to use the group's name online.

"He was asked to leave our organization for improper conduct and he was very angry and hijacked our old Facebook page. Only he has access to it. So we had to make a new one," said Caudle.

KBTX reached Richard Johnson by phone on Sunday and asked him why he continues to use the organization's name online.

"My Facebook page is a public forum. It's a free membership. You can like it or not like it," he said.

Johnson's post on Sunday in which he hoped vandals of a building in Virginia would be "caught and hanged" resulted in angry comments and criticism of the real organization.

"We have tried to get Facebook to remove the page but we haven't had any luck. They have removed his comments in the past, but we're still working on it," said Caudle.

Johnson said his comment about "hanging" looters had nothing to do with racism.

"Let's get off this racism wagon. There's nothing racist about a military hanging," said Johnson.