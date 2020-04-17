Calvert's 152nd birthday celebration moving online

Calvert's annual birthday celebration is seeing some changes this year due to COVID-19.

"No one wants to cancel a birthday," said Brenda Van De Walle, President of Calvert main Street Preservation.

In order to celebrate the city's 152nd birthday, a virtual celebration to "Eat, Drink and Be Merry" with live streams and live music is planned for Saturday, April 18.

Six businesses on Calvert's main street are staying open late for the celebration. The businesses include Farmers to Market/Calvert Coffee Company., En Gedi Vineyards and Winery, Gypzy Soul BBQ, Twisted 6 BBQ & Country Eats, Zorro's and the Wonkey Donkey. All locations are doing curbside pick-up orders.

What is a celebration without music? The Calvert main Street Preservation solved that problem. They will be live-streaming a concert featuring Chris Austin Martinez on the Farmers to Markey/Calvert Coffee Company's Facebook page from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

To further add to the experience, En Gedi Vineyards and Winery is having a virtual wine tasting. Guests are encouraged to pick up the wine and join them on their Facebook page from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for the virtual tasting. They will discuss what wines you picked up and you can ask questions about them.

The party will be fit for a queen, a queen that requires social distancing.

You can find links to the Calvert Main Streer Preservation's Facebook page, the Farmers to Market/Calvert Coffee Company's Facebook page and the En Gedi Vineyards and Winery's Facebook page in the related link section.