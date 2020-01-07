Calvert restaurant features wood-fired pizza, drinks, shopping and more

The Wonkey Donkey brings a unique dining experience to Calvert.

From wood-fired pizzas, shopping, to various entertainment options like corn hole and pool, there is something for everyone at the Wonkey Donkey.

Owner, PD Ward, says the name Wonkey Donkey was inspired by the name “Wonkey Critters,” which is what her husband calls the miniature donkeys she raises at their ranch.

“We really wanted to be a part of our community, Main Street businesses,” said Ward. “We thought bringing pizza, wine, and beer, a little fun atmosphere, some family entertainment would be a great addition to our main street.”

The menu features Wonkey Tots, charcuterie boards, wood-fired pizzas, salads, paninis and more. The wood-fired pizza oven used at the Wonkey Donkey is made from bricks from the old Hearne Fire Department according to Ward.

Beyond the food, they “feature locally produced wines from all 8 of the Bluebonnet Wine Trail vineyards and Becker vineyard out of Fredericksburg, TX as well as a few popular beers,” according to the Wonkey Donkey website.

Ward’s goal with the space was to give an “elegant down-home ranch atmosphere,” throughout the restaurant, according to the Wonkey Donkey website. These details can be seen through things like the indoor grain silo for shopping and woodworking at the bar.

Looking for unique merchandise? In the silo, they sell handmade horseshoe art made by Ward’s husband. There are gift box options that feature Texas wine. Additionally, Ward and her family make and sell handmade candles, which are named after famous songs.

The restaurant is also available for catering and special events.

In the future, they look to incorporate karaoke and murder mystery nights, according to Ward.

The Wonkey Donkey is open Thursday from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m., and on Sunday 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. It is located at 505 South Main Street in Calvert.

