Inclusive program Camp For All announces summer closure

Camp For All, a barrier-free camp for children of all abilities, announces they are extending the camp closure through the summer.

The staff says they were hoping they could welcome campers back this summer, but the pandemic has put a halt on that.

Camp For All is facing a significant financial impact due to the spring and summer closures, currently totaling a loss of approximately $1.2 million. They are working to generate funds for when they do open again.

The camp has been described as the best week of the year for some Brazos Valley youth who live with neuromuscular disease.

Camp For All plans to welcome back campers after August 31.

