Campus Muster will not be held in person due to COVID-19

Texas A&M's Campus Muster ceremony has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. The University announced the changes on Facebook Tuesday, citing guidance from the CDC.

The Campus Muster committee is currently exploring collaborative alternative options with The Association of Former Students and the University to ensure Aggies can experience the Muster tradition together safely.

Muster Roll Call will still take place this year. The event has been held digitally on Apr. 21 by the Association of Former Students since 2018 and features the name of each of the 1,600 Aggies listed on the Muster Roll Call. The Association says the event will stream live on AggieNetwork.com.

The Association of Former Students plans to communicate with A&M clubs around the world to provide further guidance on how they might observe Muster in local areas.

In a statement to KBTX, the Association asked Aggies to understand that the "'temporary new normal' we’re living in may require that some of our traditions take on a different look in 2020, but the spirit of those traditions remain unaltered."