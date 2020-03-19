Canceling, postponing events affect event planning economy

New city orders are asking all events larger than 10 people to be canceled or postponed.

This leaves many weddings and fundraising events in the BCS in limbo and can also mean bad news for the gig economy.

Businesses like downtown event services say they provide DJ, lights and photo booths to more than 200 events a year. What they are seeing now is weddings in the next coming weeks being postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. So far they've yet to have a cancellation but if those do start to roll in, it could take a toll on their business and other event planners in the area.

“Most wedding vendors are doing everything they can to accommodate the rescheduling. So far I have not had any cancellations. Everybody is being cautious, practical and we're working through it onward and upward and we'll be ready whenever they're ready to party,” said Travis Rollins owner of Downtown Event Services.

Rollins suggests if you're having to postpone an event to try and schedule it on a day that isn't common, like during the week instead of the weekends.

