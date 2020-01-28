Candidates respond to special election results

At this time, the College Station City Council Place 4 special election is at a standstill until next Tuesday.

Between early voting and Election Day, 2,294 votes were counted. However, an outright winner has not been declared.

The city says there are still 100 mail ballots and 11 military ballots out that will be counted February 4 and added to Tuesday's total.

Joe Guerra, Jr. received 49% percent of the votes; however, in early voting, he had 53%.

"We felt safe after we saw the early voting numbers and I was up at 53% so (I was) a little bit surprised at the final tally," said Guerra.

He says he's hopeful the mail ballots will put him over 50%+1 vote to avoid a runoff election; however, he says if there is one, he's ready.

In the event of a runoff, Guerra will face Elizabeth Cunha, who received 31% of the votes. She says she thinks this is a great opportunity.

"I'm feeling hopeful that a runoff gives more citizens a chance to participate. I'd really like those election poll numbers to have been higher so maybe this additional time will give more people a chance to vote after March 3rd. A lot of people will vote for March 3rd so hopefully, that momentum will continue into April and we'll have larger numbers for Joe and I to share in April," said Cunha.

If a runoff is declared next Tuesday, that election will take place on April 18.