Candidates vying for Congressional District 17 seat to participate in forum

The decision of Central Texas Republican Congressman Bill Flores not to seek a sixth term triggered the largest flood of candidate filings in the 16-year history of the 17th Congressional District, which was drawn during a contentious remap following the 2000 census and stretches between Waco and Bryan-College Station. Following the March 2020 primary, the race was narrowed to two Republicans and two Democrats who will face off in the July 14 runoff.

From 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, KBTX and KWTX will host back-to-back forums from the Waco studios of KWTX featuring the Republicans and Democrats running for the seat.

The Democratic forum will be broadcast live simultaneously on KBTX and KWTX in Waco and streamed on the stations’ websites and social media pages from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, followed immediately by the Republican forum from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The two Republican candidates who have committed to participate are former Dallas area Congressman Pete Sessions and Brazos Eye Surgery co-owner Renee Swan of Waco who both advanced to the runoff in the March primary election.

Sessions received 32% of the Republican primary votes on March 3, Swann 19%, and George Hindman 18%, trailing Swann by less than 700 votes.

Participating Democrats are Richard Kennedy of Pflugerville, a project manager, and Marine veteran David Anthony Jaramillo of Waco.

Kennedy finished with just less than 50% of the vote on March 3, Jaramillo garnered 35% and William Foster III finished third with 17%.

The forum will be moderated by KBTX anchor-reporter Karla Castillo and KWTX anchor-political reporter Tara Mergener, who will pose a series of questions to each of the candidates.