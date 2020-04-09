CapRock Health offering free COVID-19 program to first responders

To better protect all first responders in our community, CapRock Health is now offering a COVID-19 program that includes screening, testing and treatment entirely free of charge to first responders.

It all started when three Bryan Police officers tested positive for COVID-19, Chief Eric Buske knew he had to do even more.

"We have to always be conscious of COVID and how it affects our officers and how it impacts our community," said Chief Buske. "We obviously can't have our entire police department out in quarantine, not that we were ever close to that, but still."

Chief Buske said they were already doing everything they could do, so he reached out to their medical director, Dr. Andy Wilson, who is also the co-founder of CapRock Health System.

"We developed an accelerated protocol to get them safely back to work and back in the community in about half the time of the national standard," said Dr. Wilson.

Dr. Wilson said since the Bryan Police Department joined, every local law enforcement agencies, fire departments, constables offices and more jumped on board.

The program includes a Telehealth screening and COVID-19 testing if necessary. Once the results come back, the doctors take it from there. Dr. Wilson said if CapRock weren't donating their services, it would cost around $500 for each person being tested.

"Quite honestly I don't know many institutions that are that willing to essentially write a blank check and say if it's for first responders. If it's for the community, we're going to do it," said Dr. Wilson.

CapRock Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lon Young said it's the least they can do.

"It's critical that we as a community have these particular people available to do their jobs," said Dr. Young. "So we wanted to put the program together in a way that was convenient and got the testing and results back as quickly as possible."

This is very important to Chief Buske and his officers.

"We're very appreciative of the program," said Chief Buske. "Our officers want to get back, and this helps them get back safely and lets our officers get back to serve the community."