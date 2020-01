The capital murder trial of a transgender woman has been postponed in Cameron.

Shawn Boniello, who goes by Shayla is accused of killing a 20-month-old Rockdale girl.

Patricia Ann Rader died after first responders arrived at a Rockdale home and were unable to revive her.

The trial was initially scheduled to start Tuesday, Jan. 21 but county clerk staff tell KBTX a pre-trial hearing has been pushed to Mar. 5.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the case.