Care.com increasing child care access for frontline workers

Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday that Care.com has started an initiative to increase in-home child care access for front-line workers responding to the COVID-19 emergency.

As part of this initiative, Care.com is offering 90 days of free, premium access to their services, along with specific portals for front-line workers and caregivers in Texas.

"This Care.com initiative will provide an additional avenue of support for our front-line workers throughout the COVID-19 response," said Governor Abbott.

"I am grateful for Care.com's commitment to ensuring accessible child care is available to Texans fulfilling essential services during this time."

While child care services are not typically free of charge, the Texas portal gives residents the ability to waive their fees and volunteer as caregivers, providing additional support to front-line workers.

"Care.com is honored to partner with Governor Abbott and the state to make this offer and access available to the front-line workers and caregivers across Texas. We are all dependent on the commitment of these essential workers as they look after our families and they deserve nothing less from each of us," said Tim Allen, CEO of Care.com.

