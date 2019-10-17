Career fair connects veterans with employers

A state-wide hiring fair aims to help connect veterans and employers.

On November 7, Hiring Red, White, and You! will take place at two different locations in the Brazos Valley:

Center for Regional Services at 3991 East 29th Street in Bryan.

Washington County Fairgrounds Event Center at 1305 E. Blue Bell Road in Brenham.

Veterans, service members, and their spouses are invited to attend and meet with employers. Applicants are encouraged to bring several resumes and come dressed for success.

For more information about career resources in the Brazos Valley, visit bvjobs.org.