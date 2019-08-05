Catalena Cowgirls coming to PRCA rodeo

The 2019 Bryan Breakfast Lions Club PRCA Rodeo kicks off on Thursday, August 8 at the Brazos County Expo.

The three-day event features a rodeo, performances by the world-famous Catalena Cowgirls, and fun activities for kids.

The gates open each night at 6:00 p.m. and the rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m.

Advance tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for kids. At the door, tickets will be $12 for adults and $10 for kids. Children 2 and under get in free.

For a full list of events or to purchase tickets, visit bryanrodeo.com.