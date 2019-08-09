Catalena Cowgirls host rodeo for people with special needs

People of all ages and abilities enjoyed their own special rodeo at the Brazos County Expo. The Catalena Cowgirls hosted the 13th annual Cowpokes Rodeo Friday morning.

People with special needs got to spend time up close with the Cowgirls. There were also several events like calf roping and pony rides.

The event is meant to give participants more exposure to what it's like to be a cowboy or cowgirl.

"I like to rope and ride horses. My birthday's coming up. I'll be 25," said Dillon Dyke, a participant from Iola.

"Well, we were riding the horses and a lot of fun stuff. We got face painting, you can see right now, and a lot of fun stuff," said Eathen Shockey, a 10-year-old participant from Bryan.

The free event also included lunch and a dance competition.