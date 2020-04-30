Catalytic converter thefts rising in Madison County

Local law enforcement agencies are warning the public about a crime on the rise. Thieves are stealing a specific part from vehicles, and it's an expensive repair.

We spoke with management at Henson Ford in Madisonville who say they've been hit more than once.

"About three weeks ago we were vandalized. A group of people came in and stole some of the catalytic converters from our inventory, not just our own inventory, but customer cars," said Henson General Manager Eric Barbosa.

Just when they thought they wouldn't have to deal with this issue anymore, it happened again on Sunday. In total, 22 catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles at their dealership.

"You wouldn’t think it would be worth a lot, but unfortunately it’s about a $3,500 to $4,000 repair for us to repair the vehicles. These people are selling them for a couple hundred dollars in scrap yards," said Henson Ford Fixed Operations Director Mike Thompson.

Since then, the dealership has increased security, filed many insurance claims, and reached out to law enforcement.

"We’re doing every measure we can for our customers to know that they can bring the car here and that is safe and secure. So we are putting our customers' cars in bays overnight until we can get all of the stuff secured," said Barbosa.

They've also reached out to their large social media following for help.

"I shared a post, we got on there and put a reward of $2,000 for any help that could lead to the arrest of these people to get them off the streets because it’s not OK. It’s happening to businesses, just not ours at the dealership, it’s happening to normal citizens around here and they need to be put behind bars," said Barbosa.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says they've seen a recent rise in these thefts after several businesses in the county have been hit. As they continue investigating these cases, they believe tips from the community will help catch these criminals.

"The community is very tightknit and they’re supportive, we’ve had an outpouring of people calling and businesses and if you’re thinking about doing something like vandalism, we’re all watching," said Barbosa.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is encouraging anyone with information to contact their office at 936-348-2755 or Crime Stoppers at 936-348-3100.

They say any information submitted to Crime Stoppers leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) will be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000, plus the $2,000 Henson reward.