Catch Venus shining bright in the late April night sky

The planet Venus is putting on a show.

After sitting near the moon over the weekend, Venus will be at the greatest brightness for the year in our night sky Monday and Tuesday (April 27th and 28th).

Monday night the moon was in a waxing crescent phase, emitting only 18% illumination. Find it and look to the south: that bright, shiny object is the planet Venus. In fact, it is the second-brightest object in the night sky, beat out only by the moon.

Catch it quick! Venus will set (drop below the horizon) by 10:28 pm Brazos Valley time.

If you missed it Sunday and Monday night, odds are clouds will hinder your viewing locally Tuesday (April 28th) when Venus shines the brightest it will of 2020. Clear skies should make for excellent viewing around dusk Wednesday.

As the calendar flips, Venus will start to dim again before it completely disappears in the sun's glare by the end of May. It is expected to reappear in early June as a "morning start" according to astronomers.