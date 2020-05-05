Local Catholic churches resume in-person masses

Catholic churches across the area are re-opening their doors Tuesday for public masses.

The Austin Diocese of the Roman Catholic Church gave the green light for in-person masses to resume now.

St. Joseph Catholic Church in Downtown Bryan resumed in-person masses at 6:00 p.m. For months people have not been able to gather inside local churches.

Across Downtown at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, they will resume in-person services on Saturday. They said they wanted a little more time to iron out safety plans.

You'll notice lots of changes though. Social distancing plans will be in place including staggered seating in pews. There will also still not be Holy Water available and the wine won't be shared during Holy Eucharist

Church leaders talked about working to make people feel comfortable again.

"So no one is required to come to mass. Normally, as Catholics, we're obligated to come to mass every weekend but in this case, we're still dispensing with that because again we're not sure how everyone feels and ultimately each member of our parish has to make a prudential judgment. Do I feel comfortable doing this?," said Michael Beauvais, a Deacon at St. Anthony's Catholic Church.

Area Catholic church members said they are pleased to have the option to attend in person. Rosa Godinez says it will take time for her to attend. Her young son is at higher risk for illness.

"I know they're opening things back up but we still want to be cautious. Especially with Isaiah and everything that he's going with. So we probably won't be going. I'm glad things are kind of opening up a little bit back up but I would say that we need to be cautious about how we go about those things," said Godinez.

Beauvais also talked about their efforts to reduce the spread of germs.

"Cleaning schedules you know making sure between masses we have people that can come in and clean, so but of course everyone is excited about coming back to mass," he said.

Local churches also said they are continuing to live stream services and requirements to attend mass in person are waived right now.

The Diocese issued safety protocols for churches to follow:

• All attendees should maintain six feet of distance between each other, except for members of the same family or household.

• Those who are sick or over the age of 65 should not attend Mass.

• Parishes should continue to broadcast or live stream at least one Mass each weekend for those who are unable to attend or promote another broadcast or live stream Mass.

• Hand sanitizing stations are to be provided at entrances and for liturgical and altar ministers.

• The faithful are encouraged to wear facemasks during the liturgy.

• Pews and regularly touched surfaces should be disinfected after each Mass.

• Liturgical and hospitality ministers should be trained to follow new protocols and signs should be posted to remind parishioners of the hygiene protocols.