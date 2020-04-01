Celebrate Downtown Bryan virtually with #FirstFridayAtHome

April 3, the first Friday of the month, would normally mark the popular First Friday event in Downtown Bryan.

But during the COVID-19 pandemic, nothing is normal. So, the Downtown Bryan Association has planned an altogether abnormal First Friday—online!

“What makes First Friday is the music, the shopping and the food of Downtown Bryan—and we’re going to be letting you experience that from your own home,” said Katelyn Brown with the Downtown Bryan Association. “Virtual First Friday is an all-day celebration on our Facebook page.”

On the Facebook page “Historic Downtown Bryan” (see related links), you’ll find a schedule of video-based “events” on Friday morning. Then, stay tuned to that Facebook page all day as the DBA brings you content created by your favorite downtown businesses, including special deals from retailers and restaurants.

Then, at 8 p.m., local singer-songwriter Joey McGee and other musicians will be giving a Facebook Live performance to cap off the day.

Brown says the content will be varied, with something to appeal to all ages and interests.

Furthermore, because First Friday is about coming together as a community, Brown reassures residents there will still be that same community feel—just virtually this time.

“The real fun thing that we’re encouraging people to do is to share that,” said Brown. “As you buy gift cards or to-go meals or watch the content, share with your friends with the hashtag #FirstFridayAtHome.”