Celebrate Mardi Gras in Bryan

Happy Mardi Gras and “Laissez Les Bons Temps Rouler” or “Let the Good Times Roll!”

Shipwreck Grill in Bryan is hosting its Mardi Party on Feb. 25 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“I’m from south Louisiana, so this [Mardi Gras] is a big part of my history and my growing up,” said Shipwreck Grill owner, Mary Beckman. “It’s very comforting for me to do this and bring a little bit of Louisiana to Texas.”

During this year’s Mardi Party, Shipwreck is preparing 500 pounds of crawfish; staff will be throwing Mardi Gras beads, serving specialty cocktails like Hurricanes and more, according to Beckman.

“Anything you can pretty much find at Mardi Gras, you can find here at Shipwreck tonight” exclaimed Beckman!

Additionally, the seafood restaurant is all decked out and decorated in green, gold and purple, plus Mardi Gras beads galore. The Shipwreck Grill staff spent several hours decorating the restaurant and getting it ready for the Mardi Gras celebration according to Beckman.

This year will be Shipwreck’s 10th annual Mardi Party. The event first started with 40 people, and over the years it has grown in numbers and has even reached a capacity of 700 people, according to Mary Beckman.

Shipwreck Grill is located at 206 East Villa Maria Drive in Bryan.

For a preview of what you can expect at Shipwreck’s Mardi Party, see the media player!