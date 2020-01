Blue Bell Creameries' Mardi Gras King Cake ice cream is back for the Carnival season, and it’s being widely distributed this year to spread the celebratory spirit of Fat Tuesday.

The cinnamon ice cream has pastry pieces, a cream cheese icing swirl, and purple sprinkles.

“Takes everything that people love about a king cake and this season and puts it into a bowl for you to enjoy,” said Jenny Van Dorf with Blue Bell.

