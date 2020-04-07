Celebrate National Beer Day with local brewery

April 7 is National Beer Day! It is a day to celebrate one of the world’s oldest alcoholic beverages. According to the Smithsonian Magazine, the world’s oldest barely beer dates back to 3,400 B.C. to Iran’s Zagros Mountains.

April 7 is significant in the beer world because in 1933, the Cullen Harrison Act went into effect and returned beer sales to the United States for the first time in 13 years, according to the National Constitution Center.

“On that fateful day, large headlines in newspapers across the nation said the beer was back as the taps opened in 19 states,” according to the National Constitution Center. “In St. Louis, the Budweiser Clydesdales made their first public appearance as they pulled a beer wagon through the city.”

Today, there are vast numbers of beer varieties and local breweries creating their own unique flavors.

In College Station, The New Republic Brewing Company is a microbrewery with a passion for making craft beers.

“We serve all kinds of beer from IPAs that everyone likes to we just started a lighter side such as seltzers,” said New Republic Brewing Company Head Brewer, Travis Walker. “Our flagship is our ‘Dammit Jim.’ It’s a hoppy amber ale. We also have a ‘Kadigan,’ that’s a blonde ale.”

New Republic Brewing Company features a taproom where you can come see the beers being brewed, an outdoor stage for live music, and sometimes food trucks, according to Walker.

During COVID-19, the New Republic Brewing Company taproom is closed until further notice. However, you can still purchase beer-to-go online and then pick it up at the brewery.

Pickup times are Monday-Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to the New Republic Brewing Company website. To order, click here.

In honor of National Beer Day, New Republic Brewing Company is offering special, buy one growler, get one 50% off.

The New Republic Brewing Company is located at 11405 North Dowling Road, Unit C, in College Station.

For more information on New Republic Brewing Company, see the related links section and the media player.