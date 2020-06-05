Celebrate National Donut Day and give back to the community

Celebrate National Donut Day with a sweet way to give back to the community!

On Friday, Jun. 5, from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. customers of Bryan/College Station Shipley Do-nuts will receive a free glazed doughnut in honor of National Donut Day. Customers will also have the opportunity to donate to the Salvation Army, who will use the funds for local Salvation Army programs and COVID-19 response efforts. Shipley Do-nuts will be collecting donations throughout the weekend.

Shipley Do-nuts has even created a special cherry red and cherry-flavored "do-nut of the day" just for the Salvation Army and National Donut Day.

The donut is adorned with iconic decorations meaningful to the special history the donut has with the Salvation Army.

During World War I, The Salvation Army officers and volunteers served donuts to soldiers to boost morale and provide comforts of home.

They say in 1938, in Chicago, Illinois, this simple pastry was used to raise funds to help feed families that were fighting job loss and food insecurities during the Great Depression; something that many families are experiencing during our current economic struggles due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

During this unprecedented time, the Salvation Army has seen a large increase in need.

"In the month of April, the amount of request and assistance given to our local community was something we had never seen before," said, Captain Paul Ryerson, Commanding Officer for the Salvation Army Bryan/College Station. "In all my years as an officer, I've never seen anything like it."

"In that one month of April, we assisted the number of families that we would usually assist in an entire year, we assisted in one month."

According to Ryerson, that need is going to remain for a little while longer, so that's why if you are able, the Salvation Army encourages donations.

"Right now being that it is National Donut Day, and our partnership with Shipley Do-Nuts is really going to allow us to raise some funds that will stay here local that will help families that have been impacted, such as with their rent, utilities, and food needs during a time such as this," said Ryerson.

