Celebrate Pi, 3.14, Day with p-i-e

Saturday, March 14th is Pi day!

Pi otherwise known as the Greek letter“π” is used in mathematics. According to experts, the symbol is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter.

The first ten digits of pi are 3.1415926535; however, the digits will go on with no end and without repetition.

To celebrate the day many of course talk about math, but also eat pie in honor of π.

In College Station, Pie in the Sky Pie Co. is celebrating the mathematical holiday on Saturday with pie slices on sale for $3.14, originally $4.95.

“I think its fun for the kids [to celebrate Pi Day],” said, Michelle Taylor, Pie in the Sky Pie Co. Co-Owner, “I’ve already heard a mom tell me that [their child] has to take a picture with a pie for a project for class.”

From sweet pies to savory pies, Pie in the Sky Pie Co. has many ways you can get your pie fix on Pi Day. According to Taylor, they have 23 sweet pies but additionally sell a keto shepherd's pie and a chicken pot pie.

You can also get your pie in many forms like a pie milkshake or pie waffles, which can come in your favorite pie flavor!

Beyond Pi Day, Pie in the Sky Pie Co. serves breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., lunch 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. They are “also open from 3-6 p.m. for pie, other desserts, and coffee or to pick up a chicken pot pie,” said Taylor.

For more information on Pie in the Sky Pie Co., and all their different ways to eat pie on Pi day, see the Facebook Live or media player.