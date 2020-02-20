Celebrate Texas Independence Day with free event

Every year we celebrate the nation's independence on the Fourth of July, but what about our state's independence day? There's an event coming up celebrating the lone star state.

The state of Texas declared it's independence on March 2, 1836, which formed the Republic of Texas separating from Mexico.

The celebration for our state will span over a weekend that includes live music, dancing, historic demos and more. It takes place on February 29 and March 1.

The event is happening at Washington on the Brazos State Historic Site beginning at 10 a.m. Admission is free to the public.