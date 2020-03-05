Celebrate Texas Independence in Downtown Navasota

The annual Texas Birthday Bash is kicking off soon in Downtown Navasota celebrating Texas' independence.

The two-day event will be filled with family fun, live music, food, and vendors. Special headliners for the celebrations include Little Texas and Kevin Fowler.

Shuttles will be available at Navasota High School taking guests from the parking lot to the event.

On March 6 gates will open at 5 p.m. while on March 7 gates open at 1 p.m. Advance tickets are $8 dollars for each day and $15 if you bundle. At the gate, admission will be $10. For more ticket information you can visit their website.