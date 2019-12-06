Celebrate the 'Holidazzze' in Navasota on Saturday

BeeWeaver Honey Farms has been creating a buzz in the Brazos Valley for more than 130 years.

During the year, BeeWeaver offers beekeeping training, hive tours with bee experts, honey tasting, and special bee events. Now, just in time for the holidays, Beeweaver is hosting its Holidazzze celebration at the Honey Farm from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m on Saturday, December 7.

“Our Holidazzze event is all about food, and food made with honey,” said Mitzy Camp, manager at BeeWeaver Honey Farm.

Holidazzze at the Honey Farm will feature honey-sweetened dishes for sampling, Christmas carols, WildFlyer Mead Co. mead (made with BeeWeaver honey), cooking demos, a gift-wrapping station, and more.

There is no admission cost to the event, but BeeWeaver requests guests RSVP here.

Along with the Holidazzze event, BeeWeaver also features other events. The next event is on Dec. 21, which is a specialty honey event. At this event, guests will learn how to make three different flavored varieties of honey. These varieties are meant to be the perfect gift for the holidays.

“What makes us unique is that we all love bees, and we want to teach people about bees," said Camp. "We want to teach people how important bees are.”

You can visit Monday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

BeeWeaver features several ways you can learn more about bees and honey, like free public hive tours, private hive tours, free honey mead tour, and the in-hive experience. For more information and booking information, you can click here.

On the grounds of Beeweaver Honey Farm is WildFlyer, Mead Co.

Jeff Murray and his wife first were beekeeping customers of BeeWeaver. However, once they began to create a lot of honey from their personal hive, they decided to start creating mead. “In its most basic form, mead is fermented honey and water,” reads the WildFlyer website.

In WildFlyer's mead, you can find local fresh fruit juice, bubbles, and a perfect balance of honey sweetness. You can go visit WildFlyer Mead Co. at the Honey House at BeeWeaver every Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. If you are unable to visit, you can purchase select meads at the BeeGoods Mercantile located on the property.

For more information on Beeweaver Honey Farms and WildFlyer, Mead Co., see the related links section.