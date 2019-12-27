Celebrate the new year a little early with local children's museum

New Year's Eve is not too far away, and if you don't want to stay up too late the Children's Museum of the Brazos Valley has the event for you.

The 5th Annual Rockin' Noon Year's Eve is for any parent who may want to send the kids to bed early on the big night but also celebrate.

At high noon on New Year's Eve, a balloon drop will take place to ring in 2020. In addition to the celebration, kids can enjoy everything the museum has to offer like their multiple exhibits.

No tickets or reservations are needed to attend but regular admission charges do apply. If you are a children's museum member, admission is free.