Celebrate the roaring 20's while helping those in hospice care

It's almost time for this year's Hospice Happening hosted by Hospice Brazos Valley.

The theme for this year is Roaring 20's which the organization hopes will set the tone for this year's event. The fundraiser will include a casino and a saxophone player for entertainment.

The annual fundraising event seeks the support of the community to help people in hospice care and their families. The event also showcases what the organization does for its patients.

To purchase tickets you can go to their website for more information. The event takes place on Saturday, February 22 at 6:00 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo.