Celebrating Cinco de Mayo safely

Cinco de Mayo is a celebration of Mexican freedom.

But in recent years, it's been more or less hijacked by Mexican Americans, and much more so Americans in general, as an excuse to drink.

With all that alcohol being consumed, it comes as no surprise that May 5 is one of the deadliest days of the year for drunk driving according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

So we talked to Ben Smith, a program coordinator for the Texas A&M Agrilife extension service specializing in Alcohol and drug awareness, about how to safely celebrate the day.

Smith is an expert when it comes to risk management as he has also previously served with Mothers Against Drunk Driving and the Bryan Police Department.

Smith begins our interview by highlighting how easy it is to prepare a plan for maximum safety.

He says having a designated driver, scheduled Uber, or just walking are all easy ways to avoid getting behind the wheel after having a few. Planning ahead is the easiest way to avoid making a mistake that could cost you thousands, your life, or even someone else's.

