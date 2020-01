A local attorney who recently passed away will be laid to rest next week.

A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, Jan. 28, for Clyde Daniel Jones III, known as Dan Jones, at Christ United Methodist Church in College Station at 11 a.m.

A graveside service will follow at College Station Memorial Cemetery.

Jones passed away on January 17 at the age of 55.

Jones was also a former police officer with the College Station Police Department.