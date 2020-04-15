Local hair salon showing clients how to keep their color at home

With the coronavirus pandemic causing many to adjust the way they care for their hair, one salon is equipping customers with the tools to get a professional hair-dye treatment from the comfort of their own home.

Celebrity Spa and Salon in College Station is selling at-home hair dying kits to their clients and providing online tutorials to give them the best results.

Redken is the salon's color manufacturer and has an at-home kit with the professional color used by Celebrity on their clientele.

"We know people are going to try and color their hair at home so what we've done is give them a safe tool to be able to do that," said owner Laura Wagner.