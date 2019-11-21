Census 2020 providing temporary jobs for local residents

Every10 years the census comes around and the government needs extra employees to help with the job.

Right now they're taking applications for part-time workers, especially in Bryan.

“We were identified as not meeting the number of employees that we needed in our area to be able to help with the census, so if you feel called to do your civic duty, you can defiantly reach out to them and they'll be able to help you out,” said Allison Kay, staff planner for the City of Bryan.

For more information on how you can apply, click the link in the related links section or visit Bryan City Hall.

